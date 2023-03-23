Getrude Makhafola
23 Mar 2023
Politics

DA-led Mogale City next on ANC and EFF’s takeover list

Getrude Makhafola

ANC and EFF councillors in Mogale City are skipping council budget meetings.

Mogale City Mayor Tyrone Gray wearing a mayoral chain after his election in council in 2021. Photo: DA/Facebook
The ANC and the EFF have come together in Mogale City to unseat Mayor Tyrone Gray (right), seen wearing the mayoral chain. Photo: DA/Facebook.
Mogale City Local Municipality in the West Rand could soon fall into the hands of the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as the two parties join hands again to unseat another Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor in Gauteng. After the recent drama at the City of Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg councils, the axe is set to fall on DA Mayor Tyrone Gray after a relatively quiet coalition in Mogale City, headquartered in Krugersdorp. Gray took over the mayoral chain after the 2021 local polls when the EFF voted with the DA against the ANC. Last month,...

