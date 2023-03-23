Lunga Mzangwe
Journalist
1 minute read
23 Mar 2023
5:20 am
Politics

Marches against Zuma and Ramaphosa ‘not the same’

'The marches are not the same. No-one ever proposed to shutdown the country [during the Zuma march].'

Former President Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 5th ANC national conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 18 December 2017. Photo: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says comparing the national shutdown by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa be removed and the march for the removal of former president Jacob Zuma was like comparing apples and bananas. There have been complaints that the ANC unleashed state power to defend against the removal of Ramaphosa, but it did not do the same for Zuma during the SaveSA march in 2017. No shutdown during Zuma march “The marches are not the same. No-one ever proposed to shutdown the country [during the Zuma march],” said Bhengu-Motsiri. “There may have been...

