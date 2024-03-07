Lime farm in Hoedspruit finds its sweet spot

The state-of-the-art agricultural technology and rows of well-maintained citrus trees at Moletele Corona Lime Farm in Hoedspruit are signs of a healthy farming business – as well as how, properly run, the government’s land restitution programme can bring a better life for all. This thriving farm stands in stark contrast to the abandoned ruin which was once Zebediela Citrus Estate, driven into the ground by a land restitution plan which went wrong. ALSO READ: The more things change… The two are less than 180km apart as the crow flies but exist in different universes: one a success, the other a…

The state-of-the-art agricultural technology and rows of well-maintained citrus trees at Moletele Corona Lime Farm in Hoedspruit are signs of a healthy farming business – as well as how, properly run, the government’s land restitution programme can bring a better life for all.

This thriving farm stands in stark contrast to the abandoned ruin which was once Zebediela Citrus Estate, driven into the ground by a land restitution plan which went wrong.

The two are less than 180km apart as the crow flies but exist in different universes: one a success, the other a failure.

The lime-producing farm in Hoedspruit is a joint venture project of the Moletele communal property association (CPA) – holding a 51% stake – and the established commercial fruit producer Komati Fruit Group.

The latest technologies

It employs the latest agricultural technologies, ensuring skills transfer to the community forming part of the project.

Well-versed in the workings of agriculture, Komati has committed to seeing the project become a shining example of how the land restitution programme should be implemented.

A clean, well-maintained plantation of 34 092 rows of lime trees, a trained and knowledgeable workforce and a happy community is what the Hoedspruit land restitution model has produced. Proceeds are ploughed back to thousands of families in the Moletele community.

A total of 15 permanent and 30 temporary jobs have already been created by the joint venture called Richard Kopano.

Covering 60 hectares of lime production over three years, it has received a boost from giant beer producer SA Breweries (SAB), which has invested R19 million to develop a lime supply source. Faced with a lime shortage – a fruit used by its customers of its premium beer brand Corona – SAB has offered Richard Kopano the production opportunity.

The SAB partnership has seen the project bagging 1.1 million fruit from the first harvest. According to CPA chair Albert Thabane, land restitution required a public, private partnership (PPP) model to succeed.

‘The way to go’

“The model is the way to go, especially if you partner with a well-established commercial group like Komati, transparent in all they do,” said Thabane.

“What makes us successful is that we have good partners. Training received will make our people able to manage this farm themselves in the future.” He said the community was “cultivating a unique crop”.

“Although this is still a very young project, the biggest benefit we have seen is that we now have permanently employed people. If you have 15 people employed, that translates into taking care of a lot of family members,” said Thabane.

“We are also happy that our land is being developed, with the land value having appreciated.”

With a bursary scheme making it possible for proceeds to be used in the education of children in the community, Thabane is upbeat about profit sharing.

“Since the land was handed over to us by Agriculture and Land Affairs Minister Thoko Didiza, we have not been yet able to share any money with the community. But now we are making bank deposits and investing back into the business.”

He predicted that, in future, profit could be “in the billions,