In the absence of Kavanagh, Xaba aims to take Grand Prix series lead

Glenrose Xaba is lying second in the overall standings behind Cacisile Sosibo.

Fresh off her solid performance at the World Road Running Championships, Glenrose Xaba hopes to build on her form at the fourth leg of the Spar Grand Prix 10km series in Gqeberha on Saturday.

While defending champion Xaba and her in-form compatriot Tayla Kavanagh have won races in this year’s series, both athletes have also been diverted by their commitments to other events.

Therefore, national half-marathon champion Cacisile Sosibo holds the series lead after finishing in the top five at the previous three legs of the campaign in Cape Town, Durban and Tshwane.

Kavanagh, who won the Cape Town and Durban legs and was lying second in the overall standings, produced the race of her life last week to finish fourth in the women’s 5km race at the World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen, setting a South African record of 14:51.

However, while she was lying second in the Grand Prix series, she was not in the start lists for the Gqeberha race and was not expected to participate at the final leg of the series in Joburg next week.

‘My preparations have gone well’

Xaba, who was third in the standings after winning in Tshwane and finishing second in Cape Town, was set to line up as the favourite in Gqeberha on Saturday after finishing 13th in the women’s half-marathon race at the World Road Running Championships in 1:07:49.

“I’m ready for Gqeberha and I’m looking forward to enjoying every kilometre. My preparations have gone well,” said Xaba, the SA 10km record holder, who was aiming to secure the overall Grand Prix series title for the fourth time in her career.

Despite the absence of Kavanagh, however, Xaba might not have things all her own way this weekend.

Other challengers included the likes of Ethiopian runner Selam Gebre (lying fourth in the series standings), along with Kyla Jacobs, Karabo Mailula, Karabo More, Zanthé Taljaard and Irvette van Zyl.