Aimee Canny shatters African record on day one of SA Swimming Champs

Three swimmers - Aimee Canny, Pieter Coetzé and Ruard van Renen - all achieved Commonwealth Games qualifying times on day one.

Aimee Canny was the standout performer on Tuesday, breaking her own national 200m freestyle record on the opening day of the SA Swimming Championships in Gqeberha.

Canny claimed a dominant victory over four lengths, speeding to victory in a time of 1 minute 56.64 to better her own national and continental record, set at the SA Championships in the same pool back in 2024.

The 22-year-old was back in the pool around half an hour later for the final of the 100m breaststroke, where she saw off challenges from Simone Moll, Kaylene Corbett, and defending champion Rebecca Meder to win in 1:06.57.

In both events, Canny achieved qualifying times for the Commonwealth Games to be held in Glasgow later this year.

“I think I’m happy that [the freestyle] was first because breaststroke was kind of more of a wildcard, you could say, just because I do a lot of freestyle training. But I’m super happy with that,” Canny said afterwards.

“I’ve kind of always been training breaststroke, but this year I’ve changed training groups and done a lot more distance and a lot more 200 breast… so I was really excited for this coming in.”

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Meanwhile, world champion Pieter Coetzé had already made sure of his Commonwealth qualifying time in the morning heats, where he swam 53.13 seconds in the 100m backstroke. He went even quicker in the evening final, thanks to a strong challenge from Ruard van Renen.

Coetzé claimed the title in 52.40 seconds, with Van Renen second in 53.61, also under the required qualifying time.

“I just wanted to see what I could do, get on the team firstly, and then just see what happens, but I think that’s by far the fastest I’ve been at nationals or at this time of the year, so it’s a very good sign,” said 21-year-old Coetzé, adding that he was pushed to a faster time by Van Renen next to him.

“I wasn’t sure what kind of form he was in, so I didn’t know what was going to happen and then after the turn, I just saw him pop up next to me, and I was like, ‘Okay, he’s looking good. I’m going to have to push.’ I’m super glad he got it (the Commonwealth qualifying time), it’s been a long time coming for him.”