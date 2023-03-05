Weiss and Roberts win African titles at Ironman South Africa

Wesley Botton

Bradley Weiss carried the national flag on home soil on Sunday, securing the continental title by taking second place overall at Ironman South Africa in Gqeberha, which incorporated the African Championships.

While French athlete Leon Chevalier earned the open title at the gruelling ultra-distance triathlon in 7:11:44, Weiss put up a fight to take second place overall for the second year in a row.

Leading the SA charge

The former Xterra world champion, who was the only South African to finish among the top nine, completed the race (consisting of a 3.8km swim, 180km cycle ride and 42.2km run) in 7:16:03.

Danish athlete Mathias Petersen filled the bottom spot on the podium, crossing the line in 7:20:55.

Meanwhile, Laura Phillipp of Germany won the women’s race in 8:01:59, finishing more than 11 minutes clear of British athlete Fenella Langridge.

Jade Roberts, who finished seventh overall in 8:24:04, was the first South African athlete home, winning the African title.

Half-ironman

Earlier, in the half-ironman race, Timothy Hayward secured victory in 3:57:52, finishing well clear of Manfred Lambrechts (4:00:10) in a contest dominated by South African athletes.

In the women’s event, German athlete Cindy Friebel won gold in 4:28:05, with Diana Trubkovich of Russia taking second place in 4:35:06.

Lauren Billson was the first South African across the line, grabbing third spot in 4:36:24.