Celebs who participated in Auto & General Cross Triathlon 2024

Auto & General hosted another thrilling Cross Triathlon at Steyn City this year.

Following the success of last year’s event, Auto & General once again hosted a gripping Cross Triathlon on Saturday, 24 February, at the picturesque Steyn City.

The event kicked off with a 600-metre swim in the pristine waters of the Steyn City lagoon, setting the stage for a challenging 30 kilometre bike ride through exhilarating trails on the estate.

Athletes then showcased their endurance with a final push, a 7km run along secure pathways within the estate grounds.

This year, the event saw an impressive turnout of 800 courageous athletes, including notable personalities such as Thando Thabethe.

‘This race is truly something special’

Matt Flax

Reflecting on his experience, the 947 presenter said he had tons of fun and is looking forward to doing it again next year.

He added, “While I woke up to jelly legs this morning [Saturday], I couldn’t have hoped for a better day out yesterday; this race is truly something special. I can’t wait to be back again next year!”

Rozanne McKenzie

The co-host of the Drive with Rob & Roz on Jacaranda FM, who was returning for the second time, said it was wonderful to be back.

“Last year was my first cross-triathlon, and it was a truly wonderful experience. I’m looking forward to this year’s challenge,” she added.

Thando Thabethe

Another famous face was the esteemed TV and radio personality Thando “Thabooty” Thabete.

Paul Kaye

The world-renowned Iron Man races commentator also brought his energy and passion for endurance sport to the triathlon.

According to Auto & General, Cross Triathlon was first launched two years ago with the aim of making the sport of triathlon more accessible for Gauteng athletes, who typically have to travel far distances to take part.

Johanni Jennings, head of marketing at Auto & General Insurance, said the event is growing significantly.

“We’re thrilled to have given South African athletes the chance to give their best once more. This is fast becoming one of the most highly anticipated events on the South African tri-sporting calendar, and it’s an honour to be a part of it.”

Steven Louw, CEO of Steyn City Properties, who was also one of the participants, said: “We are very proud of the facilities which make it possible for us to hold the cross triathlon every year. “Last year’s triathlon looked like so much fun that I didn’t want to sit on the sidelines! We look forward to more fun, more competition, and more PBs next year.”

