Comrades Marathon by the numbers

The Comrades Marathon is a logistical challenge and requires a full-time team of staff working year-round to organise the race.

We take a closer look at some of the numbers involved in the popular annual ultra-marathon in KwaZulu-Natal to be held between Pietermaritzburg and Durban on Sunday.

2 – start groups

The race will have two start groups for the first time, in an effort to alleviate congestion in the early stages.

A ‘special sound’ will be played at the finish for the group one runners at 5.45pm, and the final cut-off gun will be fired for group two at 6pm.

4 – target for Steyn

Only one woman – Russian athlete Elena Nurgalieva – have won Comrades more than three times since women were first officially allowed to enter the race in 1975.

Already one of six women to have earned three wins, defending champion Gerda Steyn will aim to join Nurgalieva on the list of four-time winners.

7 – Mthembu’s consistency

Bongmusa Mthembu is best known for winning the men’s race three times – in 2014, 2017 and 2018 – but his consistency is equally impressive.

He has finished in the top three on seven occasions since 2010 and if anyone can be banked on for another gold medal, it’s the veteran star.

38 – pacesetters

Assisting social runners in achieving their personal goals, there will be 38 pacesetters in the race, divided among 10 different pacing buses.

These individuals will lead groups which are targeting specific times, in order to help runners secure the medals they’re hoping to earn on race day.

47 – refreshment stations

There will be water tables, on average, less than 2km apart throughout the race.

Runners will be provided with (among other things) 2.5 million water sachets, 602 000 energy drinks sachets, 3 100 cases of Coca-Cola, 4.8 tons of oranges, 12 tons of bananas and two tons of potatoes.

89.98 – race distance

With the race distance changing every year, this weekend’s event will be held over 89.98km.

It will be more than two kilometres longer than the 87.70km distance of the previous ‘down’ run in 2023, with the race finishing on the street for the first time outside People’s Park.

98 – editions

This will be the 98th edition of the annual race, which was first held in 1921.

The only years in which the race was not held were between 1941 and 1945, due to World War II, and in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

5 000 – volunteers

The race could not take place without thousands of volunteers offering their time both in the build-up to the event and on race day.

Aside from the likes of marshals and physios, there will be 5 000 volunteers assisting runners at refreshment stations along the route.

24 163 – entries

A total of 24 163 entries were received for this year’s race, and over 22 000 of those entrants achieved the qualifying times required to start the race.

This will be the largest ever Comrades ‘down’ run, surpassing the field of 19 047 runners who started the race in 2018.

870 000 – winner’s prize

The race will have the biggest purse of any road running event in Africa, with R874 000 on offer for the men’s and women’s winners.

Another R550 000 bonus is on offer if the winners break the ‘down’ run records held by Tete Dijana (5:13:58) and Gerda Steyn (5:44:54).