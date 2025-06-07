Top 10 stories of the day: Ramaphosa defends BEE | Batohi under fire | Woman awarded R580k after arrest

Here’s your daily news update for 7 June 2025. An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Picture: iStock / The Citizen
In today’s news update, President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended Black Economic Empowerment (BEE), while NDPP Shamila Batohi faces growing pressure to clarify her claims of political interference in the NPA.
Additionally, a woman wrongfully detained for 10 days has been awarded nearly R600 000 in damages by the SCA.
Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.
News today: 7 June 2025
‘Is it greed or jealousy?’: Ramaphosa fires back at critics of BEE, Transformation Fund
President Cyril Ramaphosa has come out swinging against critics of Black Economic Empowerment (BEE), questioning whether their opposition is rooted in “greed” or “jealousy”.
Ramaphosa was speaking during his keynote address at the gala dinner of the Black Business Council’s annual summit held at the Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.
Continue reading here
Batohi could appear in parliament to explain allegations of corruption inside the NPA
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wants the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi to appear before parliament next week to give more details about allegations of rogue elements inside the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Continue reading here
Wrongfully arrested woman wins nearly R600k after ordeal that led her to consider suicide
A woman who endured a harrowing 10-day detention after a wrongful arrest has been awarded nearly R600 000 in damages by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
Cynthia Nobuhle Khedama initially sued the Minister of Police for R1 million over her arrest and detention,
Continue reading here
Rebuild VBS, urges ANC treasurer-general
ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa has pleaded with the Reserve Bank and National Treasury to assist the Vhembe community in Limpopo to rebuild the collapsed Venda Business Society (VBS) Mutual Bank.
More than 53 people have been charged for theft, corruption, fraud, money laundering, contraventions of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and racketeering for stealing and looting more than R2 billion of VBS money since 2018.
Continue reading here
R42m water storage facility installed, but taps run dry in Xanthia village
A R42 million water reservoir tank built in Xanthia Village, Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, 10 years ago has never been used since its completion.
This is according to the residents, who confirmed that the construction of the reservoir did not assist in bringing a sustainable water supply to the area.
Continue reading here
Here are five more stories of the day:
- ‘Grave injustice’: Man acquitted of attempted rape by SCA after fourth appeal
- ‘Declare Limpopo a GBV disaster zone’ – ANCWL
- Warren Masemola: ‘Presley and I fought a lot’ as Tsotsi star is laid to rest in Pretoria
- Gerda Steyn aims to build on her legacy with another Comrades victory
- URC result: Composed Bulls hold off sloppy Sharks in semi-final
Yesterday’s News recap
READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: K-word teacher loses labour case | Amerikaners’ future uncertain | NPA sabotage claims