Morning Fix: Aarto rollout to end era of unpaid traffic fines | Viljoens’ mask controversy resurfaces

By Molemo Tladi

24 October 2025

09:01 am

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 24 October 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Traffic fines

Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Today’s morning fix kicks off with Aarto putting an end to unpaid traffic fines. The days of casually ignoring traffic fines and hoping government administrative chaos will hide you are coming to an end.

When the Administrative Adjudication of Traffic Offences (Aarto) goes live on 1 December, you’ll no longer have a place to hide.

CONTINUE READING: Aarto rollout to end era of unpaid traffic fines

Viljoens’ mask controversy resurfaces

Peet and Melany Viljoen. Picture: Facebook

More drama has surfaced over controversial couple Peet and Melany Viljoen.

The pair, infamous for the Tammy Taylor Nails brand controversy in South Africa and the United States, now sees Peet face scrutiny over a tax judgment obtained by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) in November last year – and the couple’s role in the Digital Vibes mask saga that has not gone away.

CONTINUE READING: Viljoens’ mask controversy resurfaces

Men lose minds over windy Cape Town Marathon

This year’s Cape Town marathon was cancelled on race day. Picture: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images

Apparently, the decision by the organisers of the Cape Town Marathon to cancel the event last weekend – for safety reasons related to high winds – was nothing more than “woke culture” gone mad and an example of the “feminisation” of society being implemented by family values-hating leftists.

The world has become a bunch of “pussies” according to this belief. You’re all a bunch of girls, you see, because you have been emasculated by the Commies.

CONTINUE READING: Men lose minds over windy Cape Town Marathon

Police seize illegally imported Apple and Samsung products worth millions in Fordsburg

A shop where the Apple and Samsung products were seized. Picture: Saps

The South African Police Services (Saps) have seized illegally imported smartphones, mainly Apple iPhones, Samsung gadgets, and mobile phone accessories valued at more than R17 million.

Officers also seized two-way radios, IMEI and ICASA labels during a takedown operation conducted in Fordsburg, Johannesburg this week.

CONTINUE READING: Police seize illegally imported Apple and Samsung products worth millions in Fordsburg

Rassie complains on X as URC confirms Wessels ban

Jan-Hendrik Wessels has copped a ban for acting “against the spirit of good sportsmanship”. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

The United Rugby Championship has confirmed a nine-match ban for Springbok forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels for grabbing an opponent’s genitals, while Bok coach Rassie Erasmus took to social media to voice his frustration over the situation it leaves the team in.

CONTINUE READING: Rassie complains on X as URC confirms Wessels ban

