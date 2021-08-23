Moreeng confident as Proteas Women target maiden victory

Ken Borland

South Africa’s women have never won a series in the West Indies, but coach Hilton Moreeng is confident the Proteas can knock their hosts off that perch when they tour the Caribbean for three T20s and five ODIs starting on August 31.

Much of Moreeng’s confidence is based on the return of players such as captain Dane van Niekerk and Chloe Tryon, plus the wonderful form shown by South Africa’s representatives in The Hundred competition in England that ended at the weekend.

All-rounder Van Niekerk was named player of the series as she led the Oval Invincibles to the inaugural title, and pacer Marizanne Kapp was named player of the match in the final, her record figures of four for nine destroying the Southern Brave.

“This is the first time we’ve had the entire squad fully fit and raring to go since the last World Cup,” Moreeng said ahead of their departure on Monday.

“We have not won a series before in the West Indies and our last tour there was not very joyful, but this time we are anticipating a very good tour as we welcome back Dane and Chloe. We’re very happy where we are sitting now.”

South Africa’s previous away series against the West Indies was in 2018 when they drew both the ODI and T20 series. In the final wash-up it was the slowness of the pitches that caused the Proteas the most problems.

“We know what to expect. We have players who have played a lot in the West Indies. The hardest thing are the very slow pitches, the West Indies play well on those and use their bowlers very well,” Moreeng said.

“We’re used to more pace on the ball, but over there you have to deal with the ball keeping low and facing lots of spinners.

“Our expectation though is to win a series in the West Indies, something we haven’t done before. We arranged slow pitches on this side to prepare better and it’s up to us to adapt.

“Our last tour to India was a good indicator of how well we can bat in those conditions and we must make sure we continue with that.”