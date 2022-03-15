Lungi Ngidi eager to front up for Proteas against Bangladesh

Ross Roche

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is relishing the prospect of getting stuck into the One Day International series against Bangladesh starting at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

Ngidi was injured in training a few days before the recent first Test in New Zealand, so he missed that two-match series, but he made his return to the playing field for the Titans in their opening two CSA One Day Cup games last week.

“I felt very good. I obviously hadn’t played in New Zealand so I was very disappointed, but to be able to come back to the Titans and put in a couple of performances for them really makes me happy,” said Ngidi.

“I got some good loads under the belt, and now I am looking forward to Bangladesh.”

Ngidi will look to help the Proteas build on their impressive 3-0 ODI series win in their last outing, as they target a similar sweep against Bangladesh.

With this series part of the World Super League, where the Proteas have to finish in the top eight to automatically qualify for the 2023 World Cup, they will be chasing maximum points against the current table toppers, with the hosts languishing in 10th place.

“Coming off a win against India, that was a massive series for us. So we are looking to carry that momentum forward,” said Ngidi.

“In terms of points we know where we stand and we are looking to get a three-nil sweep, to be honest. That’s our main focus right now.

“So we have to be clinical. We understand where we stand right now as an ODI team, and with the focus being the World Cup we obviously need to make sure we play proper cricket in this series and make sure we are clinical against these guys,” he added.

Ngidi will also be looking to build on his own recent performances, after picking up a five-wicket haul in his first game back for the Titans against the Rocks at SuperSport Park, and with two of the Proteas’ matches against Bangladesh at the ground he will be keen to exploit the conditions.

“It’s always nice to take wickets. Playing at SuperSport Park, one thing I have really tried to do well is make sure I make the conditions count,” he said.

“It being my home ground I try to capitalise every single game, so I’m looking to do the exact same thing on Friday.”