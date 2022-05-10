Boucher welcomes decision to withdraw charges, ready to continue Proteas job

Sports Reporter

Proteas head coach Mark Boucher has welcomed the decision by his employers, Cricket South Africa, to withdraw all charges against him.

Boucher was set to face a misconduct hearing following “tentative findings” of racism, as reported by the Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) hearings.

But, on Tuesday, CSA said they were withdrawing all charges, including those of racism, against Boucher.

“I welcome the decision. The allegations of racism which were levelled against me were unjustified and have caused me considerable hurt and anguish,” Boucher said in a statement.

“The last few months have been extremely difficult to endure for me and my family. I am glad that the process has finally come to an end and that CSA has accepted that the charges against me are unsustainable.”

Boucher said he stood by his apology given to Paul Adams during the SJN process. Adams had testified at the hearings that he had been called “Brown Shit” in sing-along sessions in the Proteas team.

“As I stated in my affidavit to the SJN process, some of the things that were said and done in those days were totally inappropriate and unacceptable and in retrospect, understandably offensive.

“I am proud to now be part of a team culture that is inclusive and whose objective is to be respectful to every person.”

Boucher said he considered the matter now “finalised and closed”. He added he looked forward to continuing to focus on his role and taking the Proteas team to “even greater heights.”