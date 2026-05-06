‘I found my twin flame and gave my heart-Sue Erasmus is engaged after divorce from JP Duminy

Sue Erasmus engaged again after heartbreak as Afrikaburn proposal stuns fans and friends alike.

Love has found its way back to Sue Erasmus, who has officially announced her engagement following her high-profile divorce from former Proteas cricketer JP Duminy.

The model and influencer shared the news on 5 May 2026, giving fans a glimpse into a deeply personal moment. The moment unfolded in one of South Africa’s most iconic creative spaces.

The proposal took place at the annual Afrikaburn festival, a gathering known for its free-spirited celebration of art, music and connection in the Tankwa Karoo.

Surrounded by festivalgoers, her partner Franco Roberto got down on one knee in a public yet intimate gesture. This left onlookers cheering.

Taking to Instagram, Sue confirmed the news with a heartfelt caption that instantly resonated with her followers. “1 May 2026.. I said.. Yes. When you meet someone who gets you on all levels, someone who makes you feel loved and alive just for who you are.. I love you my amore mio,” she wrote, alongside a video capturing the emotional proposal and her dazzling engagement ring.

The moment she revealed was completely unexpected. She attended Afrikaburn as she does every year, seeking grounding and creative renewal, not knowing it would mark a life-changing chapter. In another reflective post, she described the festival as “a sacred space where heart and soul connect”, adding that this year felt different as she “found my twin flame and gave my heart.”

Her engagement comes just a year after her 2025 divorce from Duminy, a split that played out publicly and marked the end of a long-standing relationship.

Since then, Sue has gradually shared glimpses of her healing journey, subtly hinting at newfound happiness and emotional growth.

In recent posts, she has also spoken about rediscovering her sense of self within a relationship. “When a man leads with clarity, consistency and creates emotional safety for his woman, she can finally return to her soft, feminine and playful side,” she wrote, offering insight into her current dynamic.

Unsurprisingly, the announcement drew an outpouring of love from fans and fellow public figures. Among those celebrating her new chapter was Rachel Kolisi, who commented with a simple but heartfelt “Congratulations!”, a moment that resonated even more given her own recent public divorce from Siya Kolisi.

Social media quickly filled with messages of support, with many applauding Sue for embracing love again so openly. For her followers, the engagement feels like a full-circle moment. It reflects resilience, growth and the courage to begin again.