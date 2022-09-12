Boucher to quit Proteas job after T20 World Cup

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Mark Boucher is to leave his position as Proteas head coach after the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Boucher has been in charge of the Proteas since December 2019 and stated on Monday he wants to pursue other opportunities.

The Proteas won 10 Tests under Boucher, including a series win against India at home in January this year. Dean Elgar’s team are also ranked second in the World Test Championship.

In the limited overs arena, the Proteas won 12 ODI matches under Boucher and 23 T20s.

The Proteas’ next assignment is an ODI and T20 series against India from 28 September before they head to Australia for the T20 World Cup from 16 October.

