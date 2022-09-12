Unconscious baby rescued after being locked in car at KZN mall

Gareth Cotterell

Paramedics had to break into a car at a Ballito mall after an unconscious baby was found inside.

A security guard at the Ballito Junction mall noticed the baby in the car and alerted the shopping centre’s management.

The car’s doors were locked and all the windows were closed.

After arriving on the scene, Medi Response paramedics forced the car open and immediately began trying to revive the baby.

“After being placed on oxygen, the baby regained consciousness,” said Medi Response spokesperson Paul Herbst.

Herbst said it is suspected the child’s parent was inside the mall for “several hours, leaving the baby unattended”.

“The child was taken into the care of practitioners,” he said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Arson suspected as Denny mushroom farm gutted by fire

Father drowns while saving child

On Sunday, Medi Response also responded to a scene of a drowning in Thompson’s Bay, Ballito.

A man drowned in the ocean after jumping in the water to save his daughter.

“It is reported a family had been taking photographs on the rocks when a wave washed a child into the surf. The man dived in after the child and managed to pass her to a relative. He then got into distress and was swept away,” said Herbst.

Herbst said the man was declared dead on the scene after resuscitation attempts by the paramedics were unsuccessful.

NOW READ: Car crashes into swimming pool, driver dead