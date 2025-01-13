All eyes on bright young stars as MI Cape Town host Paarl Royals

But, let's not forget the seasoned campaigners who've also performed well so far, among them George Linde and English star Joe Root.

Dewald Brevis of MI Cape Town has been in good form in the SA20 this year. Picture: SA20

If their first few matches in this year’s SA20 league are anything to go by then a crackerjack of a match is in store for the fans when MI Cape Town host neighbours, the Paarl Royals, on Monday evening.

And, some of the biggest stars of the competition up to now will be in action, namely the home team’s Dewald Brevis and Delano Potgieter, who’ve enjoyed good campaigns so far and will hope to continue to impress the Proteas’ white-ball coaches, and for the Royals, young Lhuan-dre Pretorius is the name on everyone’s lips.

Pretorius, just 18, struck a brilliant 97 off 51 balls to help his team beat the Sunrisers at the weekend and he’ll hope to continue his good form in Cape Town.

Brevis meanwhile has had two good knocks so far, totalling 71 runs, while Potgieter has picked up a five-for and scored valuable runs, including match-winning contributions of 25 not out off 12 balls and 44 not out off 22 balls in his two innings’ so far.

Another young player who’ll be in action at Newlands to keep an eye on is rising fast bowler Kwena Maphaka of the Royals.

Seasoned veterans

But it hasn’t just been the youngsters who’ve impressed for the Royals and MI Cape Town, but a few veterans of the game.

George Linde, who is regarded more of a spinner than a batter, has played two good knocks for MI Cape Town lower down the order and will look to continue that form on Monday, while former England captain Joe Root played an excellent innings on Saturday for the Royals, scoring a commanding 61 off 44 balls to help his team record a quality first-up win this season.

And, Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada, with three and two wickets each so far, look like they’re going to become quite the opening bowling pair for MI Cape Town.

Going into this game, which is likely to be played in front of a big Cape Town crowd, MI Cape Town have won one game and lost one game, while the Royals have won their only game so far.

It’ll be interesting to see if Ryan Rickelton will be fit to feature for MI Cape Town, following his hurting his hamstring in the Test series win against Pakistan, while the Royals may opt to field the same, winning, XI as they did against the Sunrisers.