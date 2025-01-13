OPINION: Young players are taking advantage of SA20 opportunities

The likes of Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Bryce Parsons and Kwena Maphaka have done well in the early stage of the league.

Teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius in action for the Paarl Royals against Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the weekend. Picture: Shaun Roy/Sportzpics

The SA20 league has done so much for local cricket, attracting people to stadiums for the first time in years and promoting the game to new fans.

Perhaps the most valuable thing it has offered the players, however, is a chance for individuals to showcase their ability and launch international careers.

And as well as some players did to stick up their hands over the first two seasons of the league, it looks like this year we’re going to see an explosion of talent.

After just a few games, 23-year-old Bryce Parsons hit 47 runs in his first innings for Durban’s Super Giants, and Dewald Brevis showed he still has the potential to reach the heights that have been expected of him, smashing 57 in his first innings this year for MI Cape Town.

In addition, 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka took two wickets in his first match for MI Cape Town, again proving his value as a future star.

Pretorius makes explosive debut

The biggest breakthrough, however, has been produced by top-batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius who made 97 in his debut innings for Paarl Royals at the weekend.

Before the match, India veteran Dinesh Karthik was full of praise for his Royals teammate, stating he was so impressed with Pretorius during their practice matches he might give the young wicketkeeper the gloves at stages during the tournament.

And after the game, Pretorius was showered with praise by some of the world’s best players, including England international Ben Stokes.

“One of the many things franchise cricket has done is give young/inexperienced but incredibly talented players opportunities on the biggest stage against the best in the world and show off how good they are. Lhuan-dre Pretorius is doing that right now,” Stokes posted on X.

Markram lauds Pretorius

Proteas captain Aiden Markram, whose team were on the losing end of Pretorius’ superb knock on Saturday, was equally complimentary of his efforts.

“He’s special… and I think he’s going to grow into an even better player,” Markram said.

Pretorius, however, is just one of a few younger players who have already stood up and delivered, and if the start of this year’s SA20 league is anything to go by, there will be a lot more to come over the next few weeks.