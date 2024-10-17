Proteas women confident they can beat formidable Australia

Preparing to face the most formidable opposition in the game, Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt says the national team refuse to...

Preparing to face the most formidable opposition in the game, Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt says the national team refuse to be intimidated by Australia as they gear up for their semifinal clash at the T20 Women’s World Cup in Dubai on Thursday (4pm SA time).

Having won three of their four group games, and narrowly losing to England in their only defeat of the opening round, the SA team were full of confidence going into the crunch playoff clash.

Australia, however, have won six of the eight previous T20 Women’s World Cup tournaments, and they have won the last three on the trot.

They have also ended South Africa’s hopes at the last two editions of the global showpiece, beating them in the semifinals in India in 2022 and again in the final in Cape Town last year.

But Wolvaardt believed the Proteas could take on any opposition with their current squad, and she insisted they would not allow Australia’s previous success to affect their confidence in their own abilities.

“I think it’s easy for us to get swept away with Australia and what they’ve achieved, but at the end of the day if we play a good game of cricket I think we have the talent to beat them,” Wolvaardt said yesterday.

“The T20 format can be a bit crazy at times and anything can happen, and we just think if we keep it simple and focus on ourselves we can compete with the best.”

Expectations from supporters

Aiming to progress to the semifinals of the tournament for the third time in succession, Wolvaardt said the Proteas women were aware of the expectations back home, as they set their sights on the country’s first World Cup cricket title.

Having watched the likes of the Springboks winning the Rugby World Cup for the fourth time last year, and the Proteas men reaching the Cricket World Cup final last year, Wolvaardt said she understood how much fans wanted them to book their place in this weekend’s final.

“It’s very special. I don’t think we even realise how many people at home are following us and watching us,” she said.

“My mom texted me and told me she went to the dentist and the dentist was talking about our game tomorrow, and he was super excited.

“I remember watching other (World Cup) matches with family and friends and it’s amazing how games like this can really bring people together, so it’s an amazing opportunity we have tomorrow.”

The winners of today’s match between South Africa and Australia will face either New Zealand or the West Indies (who square off in the other semifinal tomorrow) in the final to be held on Sunday.