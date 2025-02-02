Another win for MI Cape Town as SA20 playoff fixtures are decided

MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super kings have qualified for the playoffs.

Members of the MI Cape Town team during their SA20 match against Pretoria Capitals at Newlands on Sunday. Picture: Sportzpics

Building momentum ahead of the playoffs, MI Cape Town extended their lead at the top of the log and dumped Pretoria Capitals out of the race on Sunday, closing out the league stage of the SA20 campaign.

The hosts earned a convincing 95-run victory over the Capitals at Newlands, completing the first round with a seven-point lead at the top of the table.

The Capitals, who had a chance of progressing if they won with a bonus point, ended fifth in the standings and were eliminated from the tournament, while Joburg Super Kings subsequently secured a place in the final four.

Chasing 202 runs to win, the Capitals ran out of wickets in the 14th over, as they were bowled out for 106, with only all-rounder Jimmy Neesham (32 off 24) contributing anything significant.

Spin bowlers Thomas Kaber (3/27) and Dane Piedt (3/28) were the best of the Cape Town attack as they ripped through the Capitals line-up.

Pretoria Capitals innings

Earlier, after choosing to bat, the home team’s opening batters laid a solid foundation, and the visitors never really recovered.

Afghan international Sediqullah Atal bashed 74 runs off 46 balls, and Connor Esterhuizen hit a career-best 69 off 43 – his second career T20 half-century – as the duo shared a 133-run stand for the first wicket.

And with that foundation, the hosts raced to 201/5 in their 20 overs.

Neesham led the Capitals bowling attack, taking 3/32, but they were unable to contain the home side’s line-up, anchored by their destructive openers.

Playoff fixtures

In the playoffs next week, MI Cape Town (who won seven of their 10 matches in the league stage) will face Paarl Royals in a qualifier in Gqeberha on Tuesday, and title holders Sunrisers Eastern Cape will meet Joburg Super Kings in an eliminator in Centurion on Wednesday.

The second qualifier will be contested in Centurion on Thursday and the final will be played at the Wanderers on Saturday.