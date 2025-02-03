Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

3 Feb 2025

09:13 am

Pretoria Capitals can learn from poor SA20 season, says Lion-Cachet

The Capitals were crushed by MI Cape Town in their last match of the league stage.

Pretoria Capitals batter Keagan Lion-Cachet

Keagan Lion-Cachet plays a shot for Pretoria Capitals during their SA20 match against MI Cape Town at Newlands on Sunday. Picture: Sportzpics

After crashing out of the competition, middle-order batter Keagan Lion-Cachet admits it was not a memorable SA20 season for the Pretoria Capitals, though he feels they can learn from their errors and come back stronger next year.

Needing to win their last game of the league stage with a bonus point, the Capitals were crushed by 95 runs against log leaders MI Cape Town at Newlands on Sunday.

They were dumped out of the competition, alongside Durban’s Super Giants, who had already been eliminated after finishing bottom of the table.

While both sides had two games which were abandoned due to rain, the Capitals and the Super Giants each picked up only two wins, and they were both handed six defeats in what was a campaign that both teams would probably rather forget.

‘Lots we can learn’

However, Lion-Cachet felt there were positives they could take from the third season of the popular T20 competition, despite their poor overall showing.

“We all know how cricket works. It’s one of those sports where it’s so unpredictable you never know what’s going to happen,” said Lion-Cachet.

“Obviously we’ve all got very good players in every team. It’s just a matter of who wants it more.

“I think there are always so many different things that can make a game go wrong, and unfortunately in this tournament it didn’t go our way, so we’ve got lots we can learn from it, and hopefully we can improve individually and as a team next year.”

Valuable experience

Lion-Cachet scored 86 runs in five innings for the Capitals in his debut SA20 season, at an average of 28.66 and a strike rate of 132.30

Though his team missed out on a spot in the playoffs, the 22-year-old player said he appreciated the opportunity to gain experience against some of the world’s best cricketers.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted in the end but there are a lot of lessons to be learned,” he said.

“In terms of the overall experience I couldn’t have asked for anything more. I’m super privileged to be here.

“All the boys brought me in and made me feel like it was a family, so it’s been absolutely awesome.”

Read more on these topics

Pretoria Capitals SA20

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa SANDF dismisses claims soldiers are ‘trapped’ and M23 is ‘monitoring their movement’
News Trump to cut off ‘all future funding’ to SA amid investigation into land expropriation
Load Shedding Eskom and load shedding: ‘The worst is yet to come’ – expert
Weather Heatwave eases, but storms and fire risks lurk ahead
News Zuma promised Hani’s killers he would pardon them but didn’t follow through – report

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES