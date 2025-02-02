Klaasen hits DSG to consolation win

This was only Durban's Super Giants' second win in this year's SA20.

Heinrich Klaasen’s 76 off 47 balls inspired Durban’s Super Giants to a consolation win over the Joburg Super Kings. Picture: Spotzpics

Durban’s Super Giants ended a poor SA20 campaign with an 11-run DLS victory over the Joburg Super Kings at the Wanderers on Saturday.

As a result, JSK finish fourth on the log and will face the third-placed Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the eliminator playoff in Centurion on Wednesday.

DSG’s Heinrich Klaasen gave the visiting fans something to cheer about with a blitzkrieg 76* off 47 balls (3×4, 6×6). In the process, he became the first batsman to pass 1,000 runs in SA20.

Klaasen leading the charge

Klaasen shared two solid partnerships of 64 off 43 balls with Kane Williamson (22) and an unbroken 70 off 43 balls with Wiaan Mulder (30*) to lift DSG to 173-4.

Super Kings seamer Lutho Sipamla once again delivered an impressive four-over spell, of 1-12, which included the big wicket of Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

JSK’s run-chase was interrupted by a rain delay that set in at 7:45pm with the hosts on 31-1 after 3.1 overs. When play resumed at 9pm, their innings was reduced to 16 overs with the new target set at 147.

The home team were unable to create any momentum after the restart with DSG leg-spinner Noor Ahmad setting them back with a fantastic spell of 3-25.

DSG also handed rookie CJ King an SA20 debut and the youngster earned his maiden reward when he claimed the scalp of England’s double white-ball world champion Moeen Ali.

But that brought Donovan Ferreira (51 off 22 balls; two fours, five sixes) to the crease and the JSK all-rounder proceeded to smash the fastest half-century of the season off just 21 balls to reduce the target to 17 off the final four deliveries.

DSG all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius held his nerve though by removing Ferreira and Sipamla off successive deliveries to close out the contest.

This story was first published on sacricketmag.co.za. It is republished with permission.