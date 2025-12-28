Anrich Nortjé on injury struggles and fight for World Cup spot: ‘One game at a time’

The fast bowler missed the last two editions of the SA20 competition due to injury.

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won the competition twice and been runners-up once in three seasons and if their first match in this season’s SA20 competition is anything to go by they’re again going to be up there at the end of January when season four comes to a conclusion.

They hammered the Paarl Royals in Paarl in the opening game for both teams on Saturday by 137 runs, bowling out their hosts for 49 after scoring an impressive 186 in their innings.

A number of the Sunrisers’ batters stood out in the clash, while almost forgotten Proteas speedster, Anrich Nortjé, picked up a sizzling 4/13 in three overs to remind the national selectors of his abilities ahead of February’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Nortjé has struggled with injuries over the years and missed seasons two and three of the SA20, but he is now hopeful of getting through this campaign unscathed. A recall to the Proteas set-up would also be nice.

Happy to be part of SA20

“Hopefully I get selected,” he said after his exploits in Paarl on Saturday night, “but for now I’m just taking it game by game and day by day.

“One’s just got to trust the body … you can’t worry about this and that. You’ve got to trust that the work you’re doing is the right work, that what you’re doing to get the ball in the right areas is the right stuff.”

He added he was happy to be playing in the SA20 again.

“I’m very happy to be part of this tournament again. I only played in the first edition. You miss the team set-up and all the banter when you’re not playing.”

He said he was happy with his performance in Paarl but that it was important to now back it up. The Sunrisers are back in action again on Monday when they take on the Pretoria Capitals at home in Gqeberha (5.30pm). The Capitals lost their opener on Saturday against neighbours, Joburg Super Kings.

“I’m happy with the performance [in Paarl], but I don’t want to look to deeply into it either. Hopefully I can take that momentum into the next game and the team can perform as close as possible to this performance, where everyone was just about spot on.

“It’s going to be nice playing at home again, in front of the Orange Army.”