Rain washes out DSG versus MI Cape Town SA20 match

Picture of Ross Roche

By Ross Roche

Senior sports writer

2 minute read

28 December 2025

06:44 pm

DSG move top of the SA20 log on six points, but along with MICT are the only teams to have played twice so far.

DSG

The covers are brought on as rain stops play during match four of the SA20 season four between Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) and the MI Cape Town at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday. Picture: Rogan Ward / Sportzpics for SA20

Durban and rain are synonymous with cricket, and so it proved once again as the SA20 match between Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) and MI Cape Town was washed out at Kingsmead on Sunday.

It was the second of what should have been a cracking double header between the two pre-tournament favourites, with MICT looking to bounce back from a 15-run defeat suffered against the hosts in the tournament opener at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

Another top clash was thus expected, and it was DSG, batting first again, that were off to a flyer thanks to SA born New Zealander Devon Conway, smashing two sixes and a four in his 24no off 13 balls, along with his international partner Kane Williamson (12no) as they scored 37 off four overs.

But the rain then came down, chasing the players from the field and they were unable to return with the match eventually called off at 6pm.

In the first game in Cape Town, Conway (64 off 33), Williamson (40 off 25), Aiden Markram (35 off 17), Evan Jones (33no off 14), all starred in helping DSG score 232/5, before MICT replied with 217/7 thanks to Ryan Rickelton (113 off 63) and Jason Smith (41 off 14), while Eathan Bosch’s 4/46 was crucial in the visitors win.

Both teams play three games over the coming week, with DSG taking on Joburg Super Kings in a double header, with the games in Durban on Tuesday and in Johannesburg on Thursday, before they head to Centurion to play Pretoria Capitals on Saturday.

MICT are hosting the Capitals on Wednesday, before a double header against the Paarl Royals, in Paarl on Friday and Cape Town on Sunday.

Read more on these topics

Durban’s Super Giants MI Cape Town SA20

