Australian cricket tour of South Africa: All the fixtures

The teams will meet in an ODI series as well as in three Tests.

The Australian ODI cricket team arrive in South Africa later Monday ahead of their multi-format tour of the country, which includes a three-match ODI series and three Test matches.

Australia warmed up for the ODIs by playing a three-match series against Zimbabwe in Harare, which they just won, while the South Africans faced off with Namibia in an ODI series in Windhoek.

The ODI series between South Africa and Australia gets going this weekend already, while the Test series starts 9 October. It will be Australia’s first Test series in South Africa since the infamous “Sandpapergate” tour of 2018.

It will also be the Test teams’ first clash since the Proteas won the World Test Championship title at Lord’s last year after defeating the Australians in the big final.

In key team news, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada have been ruled out of the ODI series because of injuries, while Temba Bavuma will lead the side, which now includes rookies Nqobani Mokoena and Duan Jansen, twin brother of Marco.

Veteran Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has been retained by the tourists for the Test series despite a woeful run of form in recent times.

Full fixture schedule for the Australians’ tour:

ODI schedule

• September 24: Kingsmead, Durban 10am

• September 27: Wanderers, Johannesburg 10am

• September 30: JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom 1.30pm

Test schedule

• October 9-13: Kingsmead, Durban 9.30am

• October 18-22: St George’s Park, Gqeberha 10am

• October 27-31: Newlands, Cape Town 10.30am