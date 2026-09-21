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Australian cricket tour of South Africa: All the fixtures

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

21 September 2026

09:00 am

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The teams will meet in an ODI series as well as in three Tests.

Australia cricket players

Australia will tour through South Africa for ODI as well as Test series’ over the coming weeks. Picture: Picture: William West / AFP

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The Australian ODI cricket team arrive in South Africa later Monday ahead of their multi-format tour of the country, which includes a three-match ODI series and three Test matches.

Australia warmed up for the ODIs by playing a three-match series against Zimbabwe in Harare, which they just won, while the South Africans faced off with Namibia in an ODI series in Windhoek.

The ODI series between South Africa and Australia gets going this weekend already, while the Test series starts 9 October. It will be Australia’s first Test series in South Africa since the infamous “Sandpapergate” tour of 2018.

It will also be the Test teams’ first clash since the Proteas won the World Test Championship title at Lord’s last year after defeating the Australians in the big final.

In key team news, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada have been ruled out of the ODI series because of injuries, while Temba Bavuma will lead the side, which now includes rookies Nqobani Mokoena and Duan Jansen, twin brother of Marco.

Veteran Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has been retained by the tourists for the Test series despite a woeful run of form in recent times.

Full fixture schedule for the Australians’ tour:

ODI schedule

• September 24: Kingsmead, Durban 10am
• September 27: Wanderers, Johannesburg 10am
• September 30: JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom 1.30pm

Test schedule

• October 9-13: Kingsmead, Durban 9.30am
• October 18-22: St George’s Park, Gqeberha 10am
• October 27-31: Newlands, Cape Town 10.30am

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