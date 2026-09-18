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Another blow for Proteas attack as Lungi Ngidi is ruled out of ODI series against Australia

Picture of Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

2 minute read

18 September 2026

11:33 am

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Ngidi has been replaced by Nqobani Mokoena in the national squad.

Lungi Ngidi

Proteas bowler Lungi Ngidi will not face Australia in the upcoming three-match ODI series. Picture: Noah Seelam/AFP

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South Africa’s bowling attack has received another knock, with Lungi Ngidi being ruled out of the Proteas’ three-match one-day international (ODI) home series against Australia starting next week.

Ngidi picked up a right hamstring injury during a domestic first-class game between the Titans and Dolphins this week.

“Following scans conducted on Wednesday, he will undergo a period of rehabilitation,” Cricket SA said in a statement.

Two other fast bowlers, Kagiso Rabada and Ottneil Baartman, had already been ruled out of the series (also due to hamstring injuries).

The absence of the trio, however, had opened the door for other players to receive opportunities.

Chances for Coetzee, Jansen and Mokoena

With Rabada not being considered for selection, speedster Gerald Coetzee had received his first call-up to the national squad in nearly three years in the 50-over format.

And with Baartman sidelined, Duan Jansen was called up as his replacement, after shining on his first tour for the Proteas in Namibia earlier this month.

Now, with Ngidi being ruled out, 20-year-old seamer Nqobani Mokoena, who also made his ODI debut on the Proteas’ tour to Namibia, had been called up as his replacement.

Rabada, Ngidi and Baartman were all still expected to be in contention for selection ahead of the three-match Test series between SA and Australia next month.

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