Australia ‘in trouble’ ahead of Test series against Proteas, says Allan Donald

The two sides will meet in the five-day format for the first time since South Africa beat Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord's last year.

Heading to South Africa for their first Test series here in more than eight years, top-ranked Australia are under pressure after falling in a recent shock defeat to Bangladesh, according to former Proteas fast bowler Allan Donald.

The Proteas have lost only one of their last 15 Test matches (against Pakistan in Lahore last season) and they beat Australia in the World Test Championship final in London last year.

And while Australia are still ahead of the SA team in the world rankings, they have lost three of their last 11 Tests, against the Proteas, England and, most surprisingly, Bangladesh.

Though they hit back with a thumping victory over the tourists in Mackay last month, Australia were stunned with a nine-wicket defeat in the first of two Tests against sixth-ranked Bangladesh in Darwin. It was their first Test loss to the minnows since 2017.

Frustrated fans

The Baggy Greens were now set to face the Proteas in three Tests on SA soil next month, and Donald felt their batters needed to turn things around if the tourists were going to challenge the world champions.

“There’s a lot of people in Australia that are all of a sudden frustrated,” Donald said in an interview with SportsBoom.

“They got absolutely pumped by Bangladesh… but look, I just think it’s a long tail. It’s a batting line-up that’s struggling for form.

“There’s already that thing about bowlers versus batters coming out. The batters just can’t give the bowlers enough chance to recover, so it’s a great worry for them right now. They really are in trouble when it comes to performances.”

Former Proteas fast bowler Allan Donald. Picture: Marco Longari/AFP

Quality bowlers

Nonetheless, Donald felt Australia had a formidable bowling attack, and if the tourists could hit their straps, he looked forward to what could be a thrilling Test series between the world’s top two sides.

“They’ll keep saying that they’re Australian and they’ll bounce back and stuff like that, and I look forward to the series,” said Donald, who currently works as the bowling coach for the Lions domestic team.

“There’s a lot of places you can point out that (will be key for them), especially the quality bowling attack. Those three, (Mitchell) Starc, (Josh) Hazlewood, (Pat) Cummins, they are just three of the best in the world.

“So I look forward to the Test series, but I think there are challenges ahead for Australia.”

South Africa will face Australia in a three-match ODI series starting next week, ahead of next month’s Tests to be played in Durban, Gqeberha and Cape Town.