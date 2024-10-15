Bangladesh Cricket Board suspends head coach after alleged assault

Trinidadian former all-rounder Phil Simmons has been appointed stand-in coach and will coach Bangladesh up until the ICC Champions Trophy.

Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto listens to head coach Chandika Hathurusingha during a practice session at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on October 11, 2024, on the eve of the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Bangladesh. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP)

The Bangladesh Cricket Board said Tuesday it had suspended head coach Chandika Hathurusingha for misconduct including an alleged assault of a player.

Trinidadian former all-rounder Phil Simmons has been appointed stand-in coach and will take the team up until the ICC Champions Trophy, set for Pakistan in February 2025.

SLAPPED A PLAYER!



🎙️| BCB President: Chandika Hathurusingha has been suspended not because of the team’s performance, but for slappping a player during last ODI World Cup and for spending holidays more than that was mentioned in his contract.”



This is terrible. How can a coach… pic.twitter.com/YSs2brLXRR — Saif Ahmed (@saifahmed75) October 15, 2024

“You can’t assault a national player physically,” BCB president Faruque Ahmed said in announcing Hathurusingha’s suspension, without giving details of the alleged incident.

There was no immediate response from Hathurusingha.

The 56-year-old former Sri Lanka batsman was hired in 2023 for a second time as head coach, after a largely successful tenure with the side between 2014 and 2017.

The suspension follows Bangladesh’s tour of India, where they lost both Tests and all three T20s.

Bangladesh next play South Africa at home, with the first of two Tests starting on October 21.

They travel to the United Arab Emirates for three ODIs against Afghanistan starting November 6.

By: Agence France-Presse

