Bavuma and Co turn attention to India Tests after Proteas fall to Pakistan in ODI series

Conditions in Faisalabad stumped the ODI team in their series in Pakistan.

After crashing to a 2-1 ODI series defeat to Pakistan in Faisalabad on Saturday with a young and relatively inexperienced team, the Proteas will have a more familiar look about them when they’re next in action, from this Friday, in the first of two Tests against India.

Temba Bavuma returns to lead the side after missing the tour to Pakistan. Other senior players who weren’t considered for the ODIs, but are now back include Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verrynne.

While the Proteas came unstuck in the white-ball series’ in Pakistan, the Test team drew their series 1-1.

Reflecting on the Proteas’ ODI series defeat, after being beaten by seven wickets with a 149 balls remaining in the third ODI on Saturday, fielding coach Wandile Gwavu said the performance had little to do with the experience of the side, but rather the conditions.

Not because of lack of international experience

“It was more challenging than we expected. It was a used wicket and the total we posted just wasn’t enough,” said Gwavu about the Proteas’ total of 143, and in which they lost their last eight wickets for 37 runs.

“We though it would become more difficult to bat on second time around, that’s why we decided to bat first. It was spinning a lot, it was the right decision, we just didn’t get enough runs. We needed 250.

“Also, if we had played on the wicket for the second ODI [in which the Proteas chased down 270 with two wickets down and nearly 10 overs remaining) we wouldn’t be having this conversation.

“It’s not that we were lacking international playing experience, it was more the conditions.”

Two Tests in India

Attention will now be on Bavuma’s experienced Test side as they take on India in Kolkata from Friday and then again in Guwahati from November 22.

Bavuma didn’t feature at all in the Pakistan Tests due to a calf injury.

Players who were part of the recent ODI series who’ll also be available for selection for the two Tests are Corbin Bosch and Tony de Zorzi, while Dewald Brevis will also be in the mix, after sitting out the ODIs due to a niggle.

Squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne