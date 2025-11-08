Cricket

Pakistan thrash Proteas in third ODI, take series 2-1

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

8 November 2025

The Proteas' batting lineup again crumbled against the spinners of Pakistan.

Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan beat South Africa in the third ODI on Saturday to win the series 2-1. Picture: Muhammad Sameer Ali/Getty Images

Pakistan comfortably beat the Proteas in the third and final ODI in Faisalabad on Saturday to take the series 2-1.

The hosts cruised to a seven-wicket win in the match, with a 149 balls remaining.

Chasing a modest 144 to win the match, Pakistan had no problems reaching their target, with Saim Ayub (77), Babar Azam (27) and Mohammad Rizwan (32 not out) leading the way.

Earlier the South African were dismissed for a paltry 143, losing their last eight wickets for 37 runs.

Openers Quinton de Kock (53) and Lhuan-dre Pretorius (39) gave the team a solid start, but no one else was able to make a significant contribution.

Spin-bowler Abrar Ahmed was the chief wicket-taker, with 4/27 in 10 overs.

South Africa won the second ODI by eight wickets on Thursday, while Pakistan won the first match in the series, by two wickets.

