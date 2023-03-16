Bavuma under no pressure to perform for Proteas in ODI series

Ross Roche

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma says he is under no more pressure than usual to continue his top recent form in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, starting in East London on Thursday afternoon (1pm start).

In the recent ODI series against England in late January and early February, Bavuma was in great form to hit two scores in the mid-30s and then a sparkling century, which helped his side clinch a 2-1 series win over the visitors.

In his first series as Test captain, Bavuma then stumbled in the opening match against the West Indies this month, going out for an inglorious pair of ducks, but he bounced back emphatically in the second Test with a man-of-the-match performance that saw him stroke his way to a career best 172.

Asked whether he was under pressure to continue his great recent form in a pre-match press conference before the first ODI against the Windies on Thursday, Bavuma claimed that it was essentially business as usual.

“I don’t really see it that way. I think as players we obviously want to keep riding that form. But with cricket there are so many factors that are outside of your control,” explained Bavuma.

“So I am not going to be approaching it (this series) any differently. I don’t believe there is any pressure for me to score big runs. It (the pressure) isn’t any different than it has been.

“I have a role within the team, which is obviously to lead the guys, and then I also have a role with the bat to score as many runs as I can, as do the other batters in the team. So I don’t think things become magnified or exaggerated on my side. I guess it’s business as usual.”

Slow conditions

Looking at the conditions the Proteas are expecting to encounter in East London, where the team seldom plays, Bavuma said they had consulted coaches and players in the region about what to expect.

“We don’t get to play a lot of cricket here in East London. I think the last time that I played here was in a T20 against England in 2020,” said Bavuma.

“In terms of the conditions we have tried to speak to as many people as we can, like local coaches and players in the area and they have all expressed the same sentiment that the wicket is generally on the slow side.

“This wicket in particular looks like it’s going to play that way. Whether it turns or not is a bit hard to say. It’s one day cricket so the wicket doesn’t deteriorate all that much. So we have tried to prepare as well as we can.

Bavuma continued: “As batters and bowlers we have tried to make the adjustments, spending time in the nets and getting in as much practice as we can. But obviously what will be important is how we evaluate things on the field of play and make whatever adjustments are needed.

“We are excited to be back here in East London. The support is always good and there is a good atmosphere here. So we will be looking to soak all of that in.”