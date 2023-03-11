‘Satisfied’ Bavuma pleased to have scored a ‘big one’ in Proteas series win

Ross Roche

It was fitting that new Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma was the star of the show as he put in a man-of-the-match performance to lead his side to a second Test win and 2-0 series win over the West Indies at the Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

The Proteas won the first Test in Centurion by 87 runs and followed that up with a second Test win at the Wanderers by a huge 284 runs to emphatically seal the series.

In the match the Proteas batted first and scored 320 all out with Aiden Markram top scoring with 96, before the Windies responded with 251 all out, with Gerald Coetzee the pick of the home bowlers with 3/41.

The Proteas then managed 321 all out in their second innings, with Bavuma’s massive career best 172 leading the charge as they set the Windies 391 to win, which was far too much as they crumbled to 106 all out, with Coetzee, 3/37, and Simon Harmer, 3/45, impressing in an all-round bowling effort.

‘Taking hold of the trophy’

After the match Bavuma was appreciative of the crowd that had arrived on what turned out to be the fourth and final day of the game, while admitting he was happy with his performance.

“It’s a nice sound to hear. It’s good to see that the people come out on a Saturday and to witness us taking hold of the trophy,” said Bavuma.

“I was very satisfied. I have been in situations like that where I have come in with the team needing to rebuild. I think the biggest things about this innings was I was able to convert, make it a big one and make it count a bit more from a personal point of view.

“Hopefully there is many more of these to come. Not me walking in at 10/2, but in terms of converting these chances. So I am very satisfied with my contribution to our cause.”

Proud performance

Bavuma was also proud of the performance of what was a much changed team from the first Test win at Centurion, with the Proteas bravely opting to play two spinners on what has traditionally been a fast bowler’s pitch.

“This (match) has been massive for us. From the time that we made the decision on the composition of the team, I thought it was a brave team. Coming from Centurion and having won the game quite convincingly.

“Coming here to the Wanderers we were hoping that conditions would end up playing this way and fortunately we got it right. The guys came in and played their roles. Simon and Kesh (Maharaj) did their thing in the second innings. So it was quite pleasing from that point of view.”

Bavuma also lamented the lack of Test cricket that the Proteas are playing over the coming years and pleaded for more to be done to get them more game time, with their next series only starting in December against India.

“It’s a big conversation for me. I think I have said my part. A lot of people have waxed lyrical about it. We are a team that is building something and for us to really build something of substance and give the fans something to enjoy we need to be out there on the field,” explained Bavuma.

“Unfortunately we will only be donning the whites in December again. But who knows, maybe the powers that be and people here can make something happen. We would like to play as much (Test) cricket as possible and put more smiles on faces.”