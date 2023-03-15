Proteas eager to widen playing pool in Windies ODI series

Ross Roche

The Proteas will be looking to widen their player pool while also targeting an ODI series win over the West Indies as the two teams clash in the first match of the three game series at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday afternoon (1pm start).

The hosts will be playing the first two games in East London, before heading up to Potchefstroom for the third match early next week, with this the first series under new white ball coach Rob Walter.

A number of star players, such as Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram, are being rested for the first two games of the series, while Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are both being rested for the full ODI series.

Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj have also been ruled out through injury, which means players like Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams and Tristan Stubbs will get an opportunity to force themselves into the Proteas frame ahead of the ODI World Cup later this year.

“It is a fresh start for the one day team. It is the first time that the guys are really interacting with Rob face to face. The chats to be honest have been continuations of the chats we had in the (England) ODI series,” explained captain Temba Bavuma.

“As much as coach Rob wasn’t there, he was interacting and actively involved with the guys. So for us it has been a matter of just continuing with that same language and using this opportunity against the West Indies to refine our way of playing and keep growing from that point of view.

“In terms of the series itself, priority will always be to win the series. But in our efforts to widen the (playing) pool, we want to give guys an opportunity. So we will be seeing some new faces coming in and we would like to see where they can fit in within our plans going forward.”

Morale boosting Test series

The Proteas head into the series off a morale boosting Test series win over the Windies, and although they want to continue their good form, Bavuma admits that preparing a squad for the World Cup is the main priority.

“We want to keep that good form going. With that being said we can’t ignore that this is a big year from a 50 over point of view so that is probably the main priority,” said Bavuma.

But even with the new guys coming in it isn’t a factor of us compromising or giving away our desire to win the series.

“We still want to do well and win the series. But it will be even better if we can have these new faces come in under that pressure and uncertainty and put in the winning performances that the team requires.

“There are a number of guys coming into this ODI squad who weren’t involved in the Test series. So those guys will come in with a lot of hunger and they will be eager to be amongst the star performers.”