15 Feb 2024

08:45 am

Bedingham ton keeps Proteas in the hunt against Black Caps

New Zealand reached 40/1 at stumps in their second innings, still needing 227 runs to win.

David Bedingham celebrates his maiden Test century against New Zealand. Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

A century from David Bedingham kept South Africa in the hunt on Thursday as the underdog tourists continued to punch above their weight in the second Test against New Zealand in Hamilton.

Having taken a 31-run first innings lead into the third day, the Proteas had a wobbly start to their second innings as they stumbled to 39/3.

Bedingham, however, produced a spectacular effort, scoring his maiden century in his fourth Test.

He shared 65 runs with Zubayr Hamza (17) for the fourth wicket and 98 runs with Keegan Petersen (43) for the fifth wicket to lead a middle-order recovery.

Bedingham was eventually removed in the final session of the day when William O’Rourke had him caught by Glenn Phillips at gully. He made 110 runs off 141 deliveries after spending nearly four hours at the crease.

While the Proteas lost their last five wickets for just 33 runs, Bedingham did enough to carry his side to 235 all out.

O’Rourke was the best of the Black Caps’ bowlers, taking 5/34 to return match figures of 9/93.

Chasing a target of 267 runs to win, New Zealand lost one wicket before the close of play, and they were on 40/1 at stumps, still needing 227 to win.

