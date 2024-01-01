Bedingham will ‘try best’ to realise childhood dream in Newlands Test

The Proteas go into the second Test against the Indian tourists with a 1-0 lead in the series.

Proteas middle order batter David Bedingham is hoping to realise his biggest cricketing dream when the second Test against India takes place at Newlands in Cape Town from Wednesday.

The Proteas are 1-0 up in the two-Test series after their win by more than an innings in the first Test at Centurion in the Boxing Day Test.

Bedingham made his debut in the first match against the tourists and scored an impressive half century in his only knock.

He will now play at “home” having grown up in Cape Town and attended Wynberg Boys High.

Newlands dream

“It’s really cool,” said Bedingham on Monday when quizzed about playing a Test match at Newlands.

“My phone has been buzzing (non-stop) … people asking for tickets. I know a lot of guys down here,” he added with a laugh.

“In previous years I would have dreamed of coming here to just watch, to have some beers, so it’s surreal to maybe have a chance to play. It’s special, with my parents and friends and other family here.

“My biggest dream has always been to score a hundred at Newlands, with my friends and family here, and I will try my best.”

Heroes

The 29-year-old said he looked up to former Proteas batters and Newlands heroes Herschelle Gibbs and Jacques Kallis as inspirational figures when growing up, but he said two Indian batters had also played a role in his development as a cricketer. And, they’re two men he faced at Centurion and will face again in the second Test.

“When I was a kid, it was definitely Herschelle Gibbs and Jacques Kallis … I tended to watch them a lot.

“And, from the Indian team, my two favourites have always been (Virat) Kohli and (Rohit) Sharma. When I was a teenager I tried to mould my game on theirs. One day I’d copy Kohli and if I failed then I’d try Sharma … and so it went. And now, getting a chance to play against them is quite special.”

Bedingham admitted after the first Test, and again spoke of it on Monday, that he was very nervous going out to bat in Centurion, to face the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Co, but he is hopeful having had a turn against the speedsters he’ll be better prepared at Newlands.

“Last week was enjoyable, all my experiences of first class cricket helped to keep the emotions down and for me to focus as best I could,” said Bedingham.

“I think I’ve been well prepared for Test cricket, though the nerves were so high (last week). Hopefully the good form (I showed at Centurion) will continue this week.”

The Proteas will be without Gerald Coetzee, who has a pelvic issue, for the Newlands Test while Zubayr Hamza has come into the squad in place of Temba Bavuma.