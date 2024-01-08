Another blow for Proteas as Heinrich Klaasen quits Test cricket

The middle order batter follows Dean Elgar to quit the Test game.

Heinrich Klaasen is no longer available for the Proteas Test team. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Heinrich Klaasen has called time on his Test career, having played four matches for the Proteas.

Klaasen has been overlooked by the Proteas selectors, who’ve opted to back Kyle Verreynne with the wicket-keeping gloves, while before them Quinton de Kock was the regular wicket-keeper for the Proteas.

The 32-year-old has also not been able to nail down a permanent batting spot despite possessing an average of 46 from 85 first class matches, with 12 centuries and 24 half centuries.

Klaasen played his four Tests between 2019 and 2023.

‘Most precious cap’

“After a few sleepless nights wondering if I am making the right decision, I have decided to retire from red ball cricket,” said the middle order batter on Monday.

“It’s a difficult decision that I have made because it is by far my favourite format of the game.

“The battles that I faced on and off the field have made me the cricketer I am today. It has been a great journey and I am glad I could have represented my country.

“My baggy Test cap is the most precious cap I have ever been handed.

“Thanks to everyone that has played a part in my red ball career and shaped me into the cricketer I am today. But for now a new challenge awaits and I am looking forward to it.”

Klaasen will remain available for the Proteas in white ball cricket. His next assignment though will be in helping Durban’s Super Giants make an impression in the SA20, which starts on Wednesday.

De Kock has also quit Test cricket in the last year, while just last week, Dean Elgar called time on his Test career.