Capitals relieved after ‘encouraging’ first victory, says captain Maharaj

Home team MI Cape Town were left flailing at the bottom of the standings without a win from three matches thus far.

The Pretoria Capitals were relieved to pick up some points, according to skipper Keshav Maharaj, after they coasted to an 85-run win over title holders MI Cape Town in their SA20 match at Newlands on Wednesday night.

Batting first, the Capitals made 220/5, with four of their players contributing more than 30 runs each, led by middle-order batter Wihan Lubbe who hit 60 runs off 36 balls.

In response, MI Cape Town were bundled out for 135 runs as the Capitals earned a comfortable victory with more than five overs to spare.

The visiting team’s bowling attack was led by player-of-the-match Sherfane Rutherford, who took 4/24, and Maharaj who grabbed 3/28.

Valuable points

After losing their first two games of the competition, the Capitals climbed to fourth place in the standings with their bonus-point victory, while MI Cape Town were left stranded in bottom spot without a win after three games.

“It’s really nice. After two disappointing losses where it felt like we only played half a game well, seeing a clinical performance like this is very encouraging,” Maharaj said.

“Hopefully we can carry this momentum into our two home games at SuperSport Park (over the next few days).”

In their next match, MI Cape Town will be hosted by Paarl Royals on Friday, while the Capitals will face Durban’s Super Giants in Centurion on Saturday.