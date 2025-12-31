Miller and Mokoena shine as Royals edge Sunrisers in SA20 clash

Seam bowler Mokoena took a career-best 4/34 in his eighth T20 match.

Big-hitting veteran David Miller and teenager Nqobani Mokoena carried the Paarl Royals to their first victory of this season’s SA20 league, as they edged hosts Sunrisers Eastern Cape by five wickets with just two balls to spare in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

Set a target of 150 runs to win, the Royals held their nerve at the death as they reached 150/5.

Though the visitors were left flailing at 35/4 after seven overs, captain Miller combined well with Keagan Lion-Cachet in a 114-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Miller made 71 not out off just 38 balls – his 51st T20 half-century – in an innings which included five sixes, while Lion-Cachet contributed 45 off 40.

Sunrisers innings

Earlier, after choosing to bat first, Jordan Hermann top-scored for the Sunrisers with 47 off 35 as they compiled 149 in their 20 overs.

The Royals attack was spearheaded by 19-year-old Mokoena, who took a career-best 4/34 in his eighth T20 match, and fellow seam bowler Ottneil Baartman returned 3/36.

“We batted well but whenever we tried to pull the trigger we lost wickets at the wrong time. Dave (Miller) played really well,” said Sunrisers captain Tristan Stubbs.

The Royals climbed to fourth place in the SA20 standings with their first win from two matches, while the Sunrisers retained top spot in the table despite being handed their first defeat in three games.

Later on Wednesday, MI Cape Town were set to face Pretoria Capitals at Newlands (5.30pm start).