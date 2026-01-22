CONFIRMED: De Zorzi, Ferreira out of T20 World Cup, Rickelton, Stubbs recalled

There is also concern about the fitness of David Miller.

Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira have been ruled out of next month’s T20 World Cup and been replaced in the South African squad by Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs.

De Zorzi and Ferreira will also not feature in the upcoming T20 series against the West Indies.

Top order batter De Zorzi has not recovered from a hamstring injury picked up in early December while on tour with the Proteas in India, while middle-order batter and backup wicket-keeper Ferreira hurt his shoulder while playing for the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 competition recently.

There is also concern in the Proteas camp about the fitness and availability of seasoned batter David Miller, who hurt his groin while playing for the Paarl Royals earlier this week.

Miller will play no part in the series against the West Indies, with a decision to be taken later about his going to the World Cup. He will have to pass a fitness test prior to the team’s departure to India.

Rubin Hermann, who has been in good form in the SA20 competition for the Paarl Royals, has been added to the Proteas squad for the series against the West Indies.

West Indies warm-up

The Proteas’ 15-man World Cup squad, for the tournament in India and Sri Lanka starting February 7, will warm-up for that competition with a series against the West Indies next week.

The three matches are in Paarl next Tuesday, in Centurion on Thursday and in Joburg on Saturday, which will also be Pink Day at the Wanderers.

The squad to face the West Indies will get together on Friday to start preparations for the series. Players involved in the play-off matches of the SA20 competition will join the Proteas squad on Monday.

The final of the fourth edition of the SA20 takes place on Sunday, in Cape Town.

The World Cup-bound squad will leave South Africa next Sunday.

South Africa are in a group with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada and United Arab Emirates. Their first match is on 9 February against Canada in Ahmedabad.

South Africa squad for series against West Indies

Aiden Markram (capt) Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs

South Africa squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Aiden Markram (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs

West Indies fixtures

1st T20I – Tuesday, 27 January at 6pm

South Africa vs West Indies – Boland Park, Paarl

2nd T20I – Thursday, 29 January at 6pm

South Africa vs West Indies – SuperSport Park, Centurion

3rd T20I – Saturday, 31 January at 6pm

South Africa vs West Indies – DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

T20 World Cup fixtures

Monday, 9 February at 3.30pm

South Africa v Canada – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Wednesday, 11 February 7.30am

South Africa v Afghanistan – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Friday, 14 February at 3.30pm

New Zealand v South Africa – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Tuesday, 18 February at 7.30am

South Africa v United Arab Emirates – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi