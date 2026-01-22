Paarl Royals thump Joburg Super Kings to keep SA20 title hopes alive

With their dominant win, the Royals progressed to a qualifier play-off against Sunrisers Eastern Cape to be played on Friday.

The Paarl Royals kept their SA20 trophy hopes alive on Thursday night, coasting to a 36-run victory over the Joburg Super Kings in their eliminator clash in Centurion.

While the Royals progressed to a qualifier play-off against Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the Wanderers on Friday (5.30pm start), the Super Kings were eliminated from the competition.

Chasing 211 runs to win, the Super Kings found themselves in early trouble at 40/4 in the sixth over, with fast bowler Hardus Viljoen (who took 3/24) leading a destructive Royals attack that placed their opponents on the back foot.

Super Kings captain James Vince (47 off 29) and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder (41 off 27) attempted to launch a middle-order recovery, but the Royals bowlers managed to hold off the Joburg side, who were ultimately restricted to 174/8.

Paarl Royals innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, the Royals line-up combined well to reach 210/5 in their 20 overs.

Opening batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius top-scored with 51 runs off 34 balls, while four other batters – Kyle Verreynne (30), Dan Lawrence (36), Sikandar Raza (35) and Asa Tribe (30) – all made valuable contributions.

The winning team in Friday’s qualifier play-off between the Royals and the Sunrisers will face the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 final in Cape Town on Sunday.