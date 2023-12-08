Cricket fans shut out again as CSA and SABC fail to reach agreement

It's another blow for cricket supporters who do not have access to satellite television.

Cricket fans will not be able to watch the tour between SA and India on SABC. Picture: Jan Kruger/ICC/Getty Images

The ongoing broadcast rights battle between Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the SABC has hit another hurdle, with the national federation confirming on Friday that the public broadcaster will not show the Proteas’ home tour against India on television.

Following months of negotiations on the free-to-air broadcast rights of the eight-match tour which starts this weekend, CSA said it received an offer from the SABC last week at a “massively discounted rate”.

The federation had responded to the broadcaster on Wednesday, accepting the offer. Hours later, however, the SABC reportedly withdrew its offer after potential sponsors had pulled out.

Ongoing issue

This is the latest blow for cricket fans who do not have access to satellite television.

While the SABC did broadcast the recent Cricket World Cup in India, it did not televise the home tour against Australia in September which kicked off the Proteas’ 2023/24 season, shutting the sport out for millions of potential viewers

“The free-to-air rights remain available and should the SABC be able to attract sponsorship, CSA is willing to conclude an agreement which will ensure the India tour is enjoyed by millions of South Africans,” CSA said in a statement.

South Africa will face India in three T20 Internationals, starting in Durban on Sunday, followed by three ODI matches and two Tests.