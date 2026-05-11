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CSA postpone announcement of Proteas women’s squad for T20 World Cup

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By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

11 May 2026

11:29 am

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The Proteas women’s team recently won a series against India. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

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Cricket South Africa on Monday halted the announcement of the Proteas women’s squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup in England and Wales, minutes before the scheduled time.

CSA were supposed to name the squad, which usually consists of 15 players, at 11am, with coach Mandla Mashimbyi and convenor of selectors Clinton du Preez set to address the media and take questions, but 10 minutes before the scheduled time a post on X alerted the media that the announcement would be postponed.

The X post to the media read as follows:

“Please note, the Proteas Women squad announcement has been postponed due to a need for further internal reviews.

“A new squad announcement date will be shared in due course.”

No further details were revealed.

The 2026 T20 World Cup tournament will take place in England and Wales from 12 June to 5 July. Twelve teams will be in action across seven venues, with 33 games taking place.

Laura Wolvaardt’s team are due to face Australia, Pakistan, India, Netherlands and Bangladesh in pool play.

The Proteas recently won a series in South Africa against India, a warm-up for the World Cup.

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