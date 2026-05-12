Proteas women’s squad named for T20 World Cup: Ismail, Van Niekerk selected

The squad also includes Kayla Reynecke, Tazmin Brits and fit-again Marizanne Kapp.

Veteran fast bowler Shabnim Ismail and former captain and all-rounder Dané van Niekerk have been picked as members of the Proteas women’s cricket squad for the T20 World Cup in England and Wales from 12 June to 5 July.

Ismail, 37, retired from international cricket following the World Cup in South Africa in 2023, but is back in the mix for the upcoming tournament. She has been playing in T20 leagues around the world.

Former skipper Van Niekerk, who came out of retirement a few months ago after watching from the sidelines for the last three years, returns to fulfil an all-rounder role in the middle order.

It is a settled and familiar 15-member squad, with coach Mandla Mashimbyi saying there was a good mix of experience and youth.

‘X-factor’

“It was important to put a team together that can compete at a World Cup. We’ve got a mix of experience and youth … there are a couple of youngsters and old heads, that I think can help us cross the line this time. We want to bring the trophy home,” said Mashimbyi.

Regarding the selection of Ismail, who has 113 international T20 matches in the bank, the coach said: “It was a no brainer to try get one of the best in the world to play for South Africa again.

“Whatever happened in the past happened. We need the best available players to achieve our goals. It’s no good having a player of Shabnim’s calibre sitting at home watching us play.

“We feel we needed some X-factor. She’s a strong character, she’s a fighter, a senior, and I’m not even talking about her skill. This is the addition we needed in our team to fight all the way. At the end of day, we’re a better team with her in the team.”

Twelve teams will be in action across seven venues, with 33 games taking place in England and Wales.

Laura Wolvaardt’s team are due to face Australia, Pakistan, India, Netherlands and Bangladesh in pool play.

The Proteas recently won a series in South Africa against India, a warm-up for the World Cup.

Proteas women’s squad for T20 World Cup:

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reynecke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dané van Niekerk