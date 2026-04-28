Series win was ‘perfect preparation’ for Proteas ahead of T20 World Cup

The SA team will play in the same group as India at the global showpiece.

After wrapping up an impressive 4-1 series victory over India on Monday, Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt says the national team are in a good space ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup in England in June.

The SA team delivered impressive performances throughout the five match T20 International home series against the higher-ranked tourists.

And with the Indians drawn in the same first-round pool as South Africa at the global showpiece, Wolvaardt was delighted with her squad’s efforts.

‘There’s a lot we’re doing right’

“It’s perfect preparation, and they’re in our group as well… so I’m very happy with that,” said the skipper.

“It gives us a bit of momentum going into the tournament and it tells us there’s a lot we’re doing right.

“I think there are still a few areas we can get better in, and I’m excited to work on that for the next month before the tournament starts.”

Though she was pleased with the intent shown by the squad’s top-order against India and their bowling at the death, she admitted they still needed to clean things up in the field.

“In every game I think there was a catch or two going down, which is a little bit frustrating because I think we’ve created a lot of chances but haven’t taken them,” she said.

Leading from the front

Wolvaardt, meanwhile, was relieved to find some form at the top of the order after she struggled to hit her straps on the national team’s tour of New Zealand which ended earlier this month, where they lost both the T20 and ODI series.

Against India, the skipper made 330 runs in five innings at an average of 82.50 and a strike rate of 168.36. She hit one century and three half-centuries, and her ton – which she reached off just 47 deliveries – was the quickest scored by a Proteas woman in the T20 International format.

“After a tough tour to New Zealand, it’s been really nice to turn it around,” she said.

“I can’t really tell you what’s changed that much. I think that’s the funny thing about cricket… but I think once you get into that form, it’s nice to just keep going and keep enjoying cricket, and it gives you a bit more freedom to be positive, so hopefully I can keep doing that.”