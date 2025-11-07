De Zorzi happy to bat anywhere as players line up for places in Proteas team

A number of senior Proteas batters aren't in Pakistan, which has opened the door for a few other players to show what they can do.

Proteas batter Tony de Zorzi’s says the competition for places in the South African team is “pretty cool” ahead of the third ODI against Pakistan in Faisalabad on Saturday.

The teams go into the decider locked at one win each, with the momentum possibly with the South Africans following their big win on Thursday. Pakistan won the first match of the series earlier in the week.

De Zorzi scored a classy 76 on Thursday, while Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten century and young Lhuan-dré Pretorius followed up his half century on Tuesday with a 46 on Thursday.

Rookie batter Matthew Breetzke, who’s made a swashbuckling start to his ODI career and is currently captaining the team, Donovan Ferreira, Sinethemba Qeshile, and Corbin Bosch are also all in action at the moment and hoping to impress. Dewald Brevis was part of the squad but is currently out injured.

Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen and a few others who’ve played for the Proteas before are not even in Pakistan, so there’s a fierce rivalry for places among the batters.

Depth in the batting

“There’s definitely healthy competition, the guys want to get on the field,” said De Zorzi ahead of Saturday’s match.

“There’s depth, and excitement in the group, and the guys coming in want to be a part of it. It’s pretty cool.”

It’s for this reason possibly that the left-hander says he is willing to bat anywhere so long as he plays for the Proteas.

“I’ll bat anywhere the team needs me. I don’t have a preferred spot, I’ll bat anywhere.

“I like to think I’m skilled enough to move around [the order].”

Third ODI

The South Africans bounced back in style in the second ODI, winning by eight wickets with 59 balls remaining, chasing 270, after Pakistan won by two wickets with two balls remaining in the first ODI, chasing 264.

“The coach asked for a good all-round performance and we’re quite happy we were able to deliver it,” said De Zorzi.

“A lot of individuals can take confidence from the game … some guys put their hands up.”

De Kock, only a few games into his return to the side after coming out of retirement, hit a blistering 123 not out after scoring 63 two days earlier.

“Batting with Quinny is special. When he’s in full flight he hits the ball everywhere. He’s so instinctive … it’s incredible being on the other side watching him.”

Saturday’s decider starts at 12pm SA time.