Debutant Reyneke leads Proteas to thrilling win over Pakistan

It was a dream debut for 20-year-old Kayla Reyneke as she produced a star display to lead the Proteas women to a thrilling last-ball five-wicket win over Pakistan in the opening T20I of the series at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Tuesday night.

In her first ever game for the national team, Reyneke stunned everyone with a showing that bellied her years, as she struck three sixes and a four in an unbeaten 29 off 16 balls, to get her team over the line, after she had starred with the ball earlier, picking up 2/13 in four overs.

The incredible encounter came down to the last over, with the Proteas needing 10 to win, before they needed two off the last ball, which Reyneke pumped for six over wide long off to get them to 185/5, which bested Pakistan’s 180/9 in their 20 overs.

Amazing game

“That was a really amazing game of cricket. I think it was a pretty nice wicket to bat on and I am glad we got ahead of the rate early. We lost our way a little bit in the second half of the chase, but then Kayla absolutely saved the day which was awesome,” said happy Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt.

“She was amazing. I don’t think I have seen a better debut in my time playing. Just the calm attitude that she had, bowling in the powerplay, and claiming 2/13 in four overs which would have been an amazing debut in itself, let alone to hit the winning runs at the end which was special.”

Earlier it was a tale of two captains, as Fatima Sana hit her first ever T20I half century in her 50th appearance, rescuing her team from 64/4, as she smashed seven sixes and nine fours on her way to a brilliant 90 off 41 balls.

Reyneke led the bowling effort, while Ayanda Hlubi (3/49), Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/40), and Ayabonga Khaka (1/49), were also amongst the wickets, but were all expensive and came in for some tap from Sana.

The Proteas chase was then led by Wolvaardt, as she hit 61 off 38 (8×4; 1×6), before her wicket sparked a mini-collapse, as they slipped to 147/5 after 16 overs, which left it up to Reyneke and Annerie Dercksen (9no) to get them home with an unbeaten 38-run stand off 24 balls.

Pretty stoked

“I was pretty stoked to hit the winning runs. When I went in I wanted to keep things pretty simple and not overcomplicate things. I dotted up a bit, but Derckie (Dercksen) kept me calm and I knew if I got a ball (in my arch) I would send it, and took it from there,” said Reyneke after the match.

In the match the first half of the Pakistan innings was a disastrous affair for the visitors as the Proteas bowlers largely dominated.

Natalia Pervaiz (20), Muneeba Ali (16) and Gull Feroza (13) all got starts, but couldn’t kick on as regular wickets reduced them to 64/6 at the 10 over mark, with Reyneke picking up two, Hlubi two in two balls, and Mlaba two in one over, doing the damage.

But Sana arrived at the crease in the 10th over and completely turned the game on its head, as she first shared in a 74-run seventh wicket stand with Umm-e-Hani (13), before superbly martialling the tail, as she faced the majority of the balls down the back end.

That saw 116 runs come off the last 10 overs, including an incredible 77 off the last five that powered Pakistan to a scarcely believable score.

In the Proteas reply opener Tazmin Brits (16) went early, before Sune Luus, 32 off 20 balls (5×4), and Wolvaardt got their chase up and running with a 62-run second wicket partnership, before reaching the halfway mark on 102/2 after Luss fell at the end of the ninth.

Wolvaardt and Dane van Niekerk (16) combined for a 46-run stand, before the captain’s demise sparked a flurry of wickets as they fell from 133/2 after 14 overs, to 147/5 after 16, leaving the heroics to Reyneke and Dercksen.