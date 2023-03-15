Dolphins win CSA 4-Day Series title by narrowest of margins

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Dolphins are the CSA 4-Day Series Division One champions, having claimed the title in the most dramatic fashion on Wednesday.

While the men from KZN lost their seventh and final match, to the Lions in Potchefstroom on Wednesday afternoon, they managed to collect enough points to pip the Warriors and Titans to the title, by the narrowest of margins.

As close as it gets

The top three teams at the top of the standings won four of their seven matches over the campaign – in the Dolphins’ case all in the latter half of the competition – with the Dolphins ending on 118.04 points, just ahead of the second-placed Warriors on 117.72, while the Titans finished on 117.20.

Surprisingly, the Warriors won their last game against Western Province by 79 runs in Cape Town to give themselves a shot at the title, while the Titans also won, in Centurion, against North West by nine wickets.

The Dolphins lost by three wickets to the Lions.

The Lions finished fourth on the points table with 110.50, and they were followed by Western Province, the Knights, Boland Rocks and North West Dragons.

Batters and bowlers

Matthew Breetzke of the Warriors ended the campaign as the highest run getter with 727 runs at an average of 60.58 from seven matches. He hit three 100s and four 50s.

Second was Jordan Hermann, also of the Warriors, with 618 runs at an average of 61.8, from six matches.

Kyle Verreynne (535) and Tony de Zorzi (507) were third and fourth on the run-scorers list.

Fast bowler Bertus Swanepoel, also of the Warriors, ended as the leading wicket-taker, with 33 in seven matches at an average of 16.12 and economy of 2.98.

The Dolphins’ Prenelan Subrayen was second, with 29 wickets from five matches at an average of 16.03 and economy of 2.21.

Keshav Maharaj was third (23 wickets from three matches and average 14.52).

The Division Two title was also played for over the last few days, with Northern Cape taking the title with 113.54 points from three wins in six matches.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland were second (103.68, also from three wins) while Easterns (96.1, also from three wins) were third.

Border and Limpopo also won three games each, while South Western Districts and Border won one and no games respectively.