Explained: Why the Knights have been relegated to Division Two in SA cricket

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Knights (or Free State cricket team) will play second division cricket next season after being relegated from the top flight following the conclusion of the CSA 4-Day Series competition on Wednesday.

The Dolphins, from KZN, claimed the four-day title by the narrowest of margins ahead of the Warriors and Titans.

The Knights, who finished sixth out of eight teams, were relegated, with the teams below them on the points table, Boland and North West surviving.

Taking the place of the Knights next season in Division One will be KZN-Inland (Tuskers) , who finished second in the Second Division, a place back from the 4-Day Series Division Two winners, Northern Cape.

It all seems a bit strange and not right — how can the sixth placed team out of eight drop “down” and the second team move “up”?

Here’s why.

Up and down explained

The promotion-relegation system came into effect after the 2020/21 season, when 15 teams were divided into two divisions.

The First Division was made up of the Dolphins, Warriors, Titans, Lions, WP, Knights, Boland and North West.

The Second Division was made up of Northern Cape, KZN Inland, Easterns, Border, Limpopo, South Western Districts, and Mpumalanga.

To allow all the teams to settle in the new structure and knowing promotion and relegation would be at stake, it was decided that the first “up and down” would come into play after two seasons’ worth of results – and across all competitions.

That is, the Knights have gone “down” based on their log standings in four-day, one-day and T20 cricket over two seasons (six competitions). The same system has applied to the team coming “up” from Division Two — KZN Inland.

From next season, one team will go down and one will move up, based on one season’s competitions.

With the Knights moving “down” to Division Two and the Northern Cape (old Griquas) remaining in Division Two, despite winning the 4-Day Series, the central region of South Africa — Bloemfontein and Kimberley — no longer has a top-flight team in domestic cricket.