Durban’s Super Giants v Joburg Super Kings: All you need to know

The hosts will aim to extend their lead at the top of the table, while the visitors will go in search of their first win.

Durban’s Super Giants are targeting their third straight SA20 victory against the Joburg Super Kings. Picture: SA20

Both teams have a lot to play for when Durban’s Super Giants and the Joburg Super Kings meet for a first-round clash in the SA20 cricket league at Kingsmead on Monday.

Turning out in their third fixtures of the local T20 campaign, the Durban and Joburg sides will have differing reasons for raking in some points.

The hosts will be eager to extend their lead at the top of the standings, after winning their first two matches, while fifth-placed Joburg will be eager to turn things around as they go in search of their first victory of the competition.

Here are all the details about the match in Durban

Where and what time: Kingsmead Stadium, first ball 5.30pm

Who’s playing: Durban’s Super Giants from Durban and Joburg Super Kings from Johannesburg

How to watch: SuperSport, channels 201 and 212

Squads

Super Giants: Noor Ahmad, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Naveed-ul-Haq Murid, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Smith, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jon-Jon Smuts, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen

Super Kings: Moeen Ali, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Sam Cook, Faf du Plessis, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Reeza Hendricks, Ronan Herrmann, Zahir Khan, Wayne Madsen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Aaron Phangiso, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Imran Tahir, David Wiese, Lizaad Williams

Players to watch

The home team will rely heavily on their powerful top order, which features the likes of Proteas stars Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen.

With the ball, the Super Giants will be hoping captain Keshav Maharaj leads from the front.

Also boasting a strong batting line-up, Joburg will be eager for their opening pair – experienced captain Faf du Plessis and Reeza Hendricks – to lay a solid foundation.

Fast bowler Nandre Burger will also be key in their attempt to secure their first win of the campaign.

Last season

While they have struggled in the early stages of this season, the Joburg Super Kings will take some confidence after winning both their matches against Durban’s Super Giants last year.

Batting first in Durban, Donovan Ferreira anchored a recovery effort, guiding his side to a 16-run victory.

Middle-order batter Ferreira made 82 not out after a top-order collapse, as the Super Kings reached 190/6, and they then went on to restrict the hosts to 174/5.

In their return match at the Wanderers, the Joburg outfit secured an eight-wicket victory with five balls to spare.

With his team chasing 179 runs to win, skipper Faf du Plessis carried his bat, smashing an unbeaten 113 off just 58 balls to carry them across the line.