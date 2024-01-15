Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

15 Jan 2024

12:10 pm

Paarl Royals fast bowler Lungi Ngidi hungry for SA20 trophy

"I am a Paarl boy right now... and I will do everything to get them a trophy."

Paarl Royals fast bowler Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi celebrates a wicket for the Paarl Royals during their SA20 match against Pretoria Capitals on Sunday. Picture: SA20

After shining in his team’s latest victory at the weekend, pace bowler Lungi Ngidi hopes to continue playing a key role for the Paarl Royals as they target a place in the SA20 playoffs.

The Royals picked up their second win over the Pretoria Capitals in just three days on Sunday, having already beaten the Pretoria side in their opening match of the popular T20 league in Paarl on Friday.

Showcasing their all-round ability, the visitors earned a 10-run victory at SuperSport Park, as they climbed to second place in the SA20 points table (behind Durban’s Super Giants), while the Capitals were left flailing at the bottom of the standings as the only team in the competition without any points.

Ngidi strikes

In a high-scoring match on Sunday, Ngidi took 4/39, becoming the top wicket taker in the early stages of the campaign.

Obed McCoy of the West Indies also delivered a superb final over, giving away just three runs off the last six balls despite fighting off cramps, as the visitors restricted the Capitals to 200/7.

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, the Royals were anchored by an unbroken 141-run stand for the fourth wicket between captain David Miller and Mitchell van Buuren.

It was a record SA20 partnership for any wicket at SuperSport Park, with Miller making 75 not out off 42 balls and Van Buuren hitting an unbeaten 72 off 40 as they guided their team to 210/3.

Eyes on the trophy

“Our plan was to stay calm and stick to our plans and it worked out in the end,” said Ngidi.

“Having (former New Zealand international) Shane Bond as a coach has given me the freedom to express myself. Some people say I bowl too many slower balls, but if it’s working, I keep bowling it. Then, you throw in a quick one to keep everyone guessing.

“I am a Paarl boy right now. That is the team I am playing for and I will do everything to get them a trophy.”

The Royals will next face the Joburg Super Kings in Paarl tomorrow, and the Capitals are up against Durban’s Super Giants in Centurion on Thursday.

Read more on these topics

Lungi Ngidi Paarl Royals SA20

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe