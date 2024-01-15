Paarl Royals fast bowler Lungi Ngidi hungry for SA20 trophy

"I am a Paarl boy right now... and I will do everything to get them a trophy."

Lungi Ngidi celebrates a wicket for the Paarl Royals during their SA20 match against Pretoria Capitals on Sunday. Picture: SA20

After shining in his team’s latest victory at the weekend, pace bowler Lungi Ngidi hopes to continue playing a key role for the Paarl Royals as they target a place in the SA20 playoffs.

The Royals picked up their second win over the Pretoria Capitals in just three days on Sunday, having already beaten the Pretoria side in their opening match of the popular T20 league in Paarl on Friday.

Showcasing their all-round ability, the visitors earned a 10-run victory at SuperSport Park, as they climbed to second place in the SA20 points table (behind Durban’s Super Giants), while the Capitals were left flailing at the bottom of the standings as the only team in the competition without any points.

Ngidi strikes

In a high-scoring match on Sunday, Ngidi took 4/39, becoming the top wicket taker in the early stages of the campaign.

Obed McCoy of the West Indies also delivered a superb final over, giving away just three runs off the last six balls despite fighting off cramps, as the visitors restricted the Capitals to 200/7.

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, the Royals were anchored by an unbroken 141-run stand for the fourth wicket between captain David Miller and Mitchell van Buuren.

It was a record SA20 partnership for any wicket at SuperSport Park, with Miller making 75 not out off 42 balls and Van Buuren hitting an unbeaten 72 off 40 as they guided their team to 210/3.

Eyes on the trophy

“Our plan was to stay calm and stick to our plans and it worked out in the end,” said Ngidi.

“Having (former New Zealand international) Shane Bond as a coach has given me the freedom to express myself. Some people say I bowl too many slower balls, but if it’s working, I keep bowling it. Then, you throw in a quick one to keep everyone guessing.

“I am a Paarl boy right now. That is the team I am playing for and I will do everything to get them a trophy.”

The Royals will next face the Joburg Super Kings in Paarl tomorrow, and the Capitals are up against Durban’s Super Giants in Centurion on Thursday.